ACT OF DENIAL Featuring Members Of SOILWORK, TESTAMENT And SEPTICFLESH Release Official Video For New "Slave" Single

On March 29th, international all-stars melodic death metal band Act Of Denial unleashed their fourth single, "Slave", featuring ex-Soilwork guitarist Pete Wichers. Stream and buy "Slave" here. The official video for the song is available below.

Act of Denial is an international melodic death metal group founded by lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim) and guitarist Luger (Koziak, Benighted-Cro) in early 2020.

The band lineup is a metal who’s who and features vocalist Björn Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra). The band also features other big names and special guests such as Bobby Koelble (Death), Peter Wichers (ex-Soilwork), Matias "IA" Eklundh (Freak Kitchen) and Ron ‘’Bumblefoot’’ Thal (Guns N' Roses, Sons of Apollo) who all contributed solos to the album.

The band's debut album has been preceded by three recent singles: "Puzzle Heart", "Controlled" and "Down That Line". Negative was mixed at Studio Fredman by legendary producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy).

Tracklist:

"Puzzle Heart"

"Controlled"

"Down That Line"

"Negative"

"Reflection Wall"

"In The Depths Of Destruction"

"Lost Circle"

"Your Dark Desires"

"Slave"

"Clutching At Rails Of Light"

