ADRIAN VANDENBERG To Officially Launch Signature Guitar With Meet & Greet At NAMM 2024

By popular demand, Peavey will be hosting an official meet and greet with legendary guitarist and songwriter, Adrian Vandenberg, to officially launch his signature model guitar.

The event will be held Saturday, January 27 at 1 PM during the NAMM Show in the Peavey booth 210A. NAMM 2024 takes place inside the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA from January 25-28.

Founded in 1965, Peavey® is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of musical instruments and professional sound equipment. Peavey has earned more than 180 patents and distributes to more than 130 countries. Peavey and its MediaMatrix®, Architectural Acoustics®, Crest Audio®, Composite Acoustics®, Budda®, and Trace Elliot® brands and affiliates can be found on concert stages and in airports, stadiums, theme parks, and other venues around the world.

Chief Operating Officer Courtland Gray says, “We are striving every day to produce the world’s finest music and audio equipment.”

To find out more, visit peavey.com.