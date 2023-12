Aerosmith has announced that their classic hit, "Dream On", has now been streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify.

"Dream On" is featured on Aerosmith's self-titled debut album, released on January 5, 1973. The single, Aerosmith's first big hit, was issued on June 27, 1973.

Aerosmith took to social media to thank their fans for helping them reach the milestone. See below: