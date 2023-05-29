AEROSMITH - Disney's Hollywood Studios Reopens Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Following "Refurbishment"

It was reported back in January 2022 that Hollywood Studios was closing the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster that features Aerosmith. Disney had said that the ride is just closed for routine maintenance and should reopen during the summer of 2023.

According to BlogMickey.com, the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster is currently in a soft opening period for Memorial Day Weekend following a multi-month refurbishment of the attraction. During the closure, the attraction interior received a much-needed refresh of the glow-in-the-dark paint and all-new lighting. The experience remains the same – a twisting and turning high-speed stretch limo as we rush to an Aerosmith concert.

The ride originally opened to the public in 1999. There was a sister coaster in Disneyland Paris, which opened in 2002, closed in 2019 and was rethemed with the Avengers. Since the Paris ride was rethemed, the speculation was high on whether or not the Hollywood Studios Florida ride meets the same fate.

Read the complete January 2022 report here.

The initial report followed a December 28th tweet posted by WDW News Today saying the ride would be closing down for "refurbishment."

Photo by BlogMickey.com