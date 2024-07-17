AEROSMITH - "Done With Lenses" Photo Book Due In August

Wymer Publishing has announced the August 30 publication of the new photo book, Aerosmith Done With Lenses.

Aerosmith Done With Lenses is a pictorial document as seen through the lens of British photographer Tony Mottram. Tony photographed the band over many years for various magazines. As was often the case, normally only one photo ever got published. In the fast-moving world of weekly magazines sometimes entire sessions would be done and left undeveloped.

Tony started shooting Aerosmith around the time of the return of original members Joe Perry and Brad Whitford that resulted in the albums Done With Mirrors, Permanent Vacation and Pump.

As well as shooting the band several times in England, this collection includes images from a session at the band's rehearsal room in Boston, Massachusetts with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

Littered throughout is a mixture of live and off-stage photos including a session with former member Rick Dufay for his solo album; a selection from their 1990 appearance at the Monsters of Rock Festival in England and two days later at London's famous Marquee club when Jimmy Page joined them on stage.

Aerosmith Done With Lenses is an opportunity to own a unique selection of Aerosmith photos, that have rarely been seen before.

Softcover 128 page A4 Landscape colour throughout. This is the softcover version of the now out of print Aerosmith In Full Flight.

Pre-order here.



Editorial Control: This book requires total independent editorial control. It has not been authorized or approved by Aerosmith or their management. It has not been approved by past or present members or their management.