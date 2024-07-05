AEROSMITH Had Three Big Hits In A Row, But Are They The Exact Same Song With Different Lyrics? - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Today’s legendary band, Aerosmith, killed in the 70s, faltered in the early 80s, and then made one of the biggest comebacks in rock history in the late 80s and levelled up in the 90s… with three massive #1 hits, 'Cryin',' 'Amazing,' and 'Crazy,' that... well… kind of sounded like the same song with different lyrics! Let’s go behind the scenes and investigate a rich time for Aerosmith. You’ll find everything from song-doctored singles and music video muses. We’ll listen to three huge hits that have different titles and we’ll find out if this band ripped themselves off several times, next on the Professor Of Rock."