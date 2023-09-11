AEROSMITH Performs "Bright Light Fright" For The First Time In 30 Years Live In New York; Fan-Filmed Video Available
September 11, 2023, 43 minutes ago
On September 9th, Aerosmith brought their Peace Out tour to the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. During the show, they performed "Bright Light Fright" - sung by guitarist Joe Perry - for the first time since 1994. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
The song is taken from the band's 1977 album, Draw The Line. The last time the band performed it was in August 1994 in Jones Beach, New York.
Four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends, Aerosmith, kicked off their farewell tour, Peace Out, with special guest The Black Crowes on Saturday, September 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
The electrifying show, performed in an immersive 360° production, garnered rave reviews from critics. The Associated Press lauded it as "positively brilliant," while USA Today noted that “the band was in peak form for this victory lap." Echoing this sentiment, the Philadelphia Inquirer praised Aerosmith’s "ability to make such a grand-scale performance feel like a raw and raucous club date,” while PEOPLE described the show as “epic,” declaring that "Aerosmith is peacing out with a bang.”
Produced by Live Nation, this monumental 40-date North American tour includes stops at iconic arenas across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year’s Eve 2023.
With THX’s Certified Live! high-fidelity experience, each arena is calibrated with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com. Information on VIP packages is available at aerosmith.com/vip.
Aerosmith's Peace Out tour dates are listed below.
September
12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
October
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November
1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
December
1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
January
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
(Philadelphia Photos - Aaron Perry)