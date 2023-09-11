AEROSMITH Performs "Bright Light Fright" For The First Time In 30 Years Live In New York; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On September 9th, Aerosmith brought their Peace Out tour to the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. During the show, they performed "Bright Light Fright" - sung by guitarist Joe Perry - for the first time since 1994. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

The song is taken from the band's 1977 album, Draw The Line. The last time the band performed it was in August 1994 in Jones Beach, New York.

Four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends, Aerosmith, kicked off their farewell tour, Peace Out, with special guest The Black Crowes on Saturday, September 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The electrifying show, performed in an immersive 360° production, garnered rave reviews from critics. The Associated Press lauded it as "positively brilliant," while USA Today noted that “the band was in peak form for this victory lap." Echoing this sentiment, the Philadelphia Inquirer praised Aerosmith’s "ability to make such a grand-scale performance feel like a raw and raucous club date,” while PEOPLE described the show as “epic,” declaring that "Aerosmith is peacing out with a bang.”

Produced by Live Nation, this monumental 40-date North American tour includes stops at iconic arenas across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year’s Eve 2023.

With THX’s Certified Live! high-fidelity experience, each arena is calibrated with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com. Information on VIP packages is available at aerosmith.com/vip.

Aerosmith's Peace Out tour dates are listed below.

September

12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December

1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

January

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

(Philadelphia Photos - Aaron Perry)