AGAINST THE GRAVE Presents "Living The End" Guitar Playthrough Video

Against The Grave is an aggression soaked, vigorously infectious, groove metal band from Los Angeles, California, expanding the metal genre in a direction very few go.

"Living The End" is the latest single from the group. Against The Grave has, for the third time, teamed up with the director of their "Killing Us Slowly" and "Anthem Embattled" videos, Nathan Karma Cox. The band and director were able to take their collective vision to an even more visually powerful height with the dark, mysterious nightmare-scape metal music video for their aggressive, viscous track “Living The End”, which premiered at BraveWords on June 21st.

Now comes the playthrough by ATG guitarists Andrea Martis and George Arguello.

"The main riff is so powerful, one of those songs that is so fun to play because you get to headbang the whole time. Simple, punchy, catchy.... pure, and simple." - Andrea Martis

"It's like playing a violent car crash on guitar, the riffs are sick." - George Arguello

Guitarist Andrea Martis says, “We started out using 'Living The End' as an intro for our shows, a punch in the face to kick things off, but after that, we soon knew we had to expand it into a full song.” For the video, Martis explains, "We brought back the monsters again! This time we went for a very dark, evil vibe to match the darkness of the song."

Vocalist Jordan Gaw shares, "Dark curiosity, massive aggression, and this evil mystery thing with our monsters gave us visuals that feel like a haunted metal nightmare." Regarding the latest single 'Living The End," Gaw adds “This is one of those tunes that wrote itself, it persisted to be recognized, lyrically a metaphor for the times we’re currently in with a stylistic direction of industrial metal."

“Bleeding You", their second single, is another glimpse at the horsepower and pure hook resonating from the depths of a grimy downtown Los Angeles rehearsal studio.

“That drum fill leading to the gallop with the groovy riff is so sick, and such a great hook, this song is one the first things that drew me to the band." - Michael Morrone

Against The Grave premiered a video for the track "Anthem Embattled” in November 2023, showcasing ATG’s signature style... blood pumping and adrenaline inducing riffage with pummeling rhythms and beats.

“After tearing up stages around Hollywood with this track, we’re finally ready to unleash 'Anthem Embattled’. Psyched to not only be releasing a sonically kick ass recording but also an insanely wild video. It’s just simply furious, a groove metal track with a truck load of energy and immersive visuals of the desert just north of us! Blessed to have had Nate bring that energy to our eyes and Nicky & Ulrich to have cranked it for our ears. Check it out!" – Jordan Gaw