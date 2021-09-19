AKIAVEL Reveal New Video "Lady Of Death"

French death metal masters Akiavel have unleashed a video for their song "Lady Of Death". The track is taken from their album Væ Victis which was released in April 2021.

Frontwoman Aure comments: “'Lady Of Death' is a song about Aileen Wuornos. I absolutely wanted to put her on our album because I find her fascinating. I have studied her story a lot, I have a lot of compassion for her, despite the fact that she has murdered people. That’s why the text isn’t very violent or bloody, it’s more based on how she feels. She had a lot of suffering in her. For the video clip, we got closer to her psychological state. That’s why we chose the actress who clearly embodied her conscience and the struggle within her."

Væ Victis is a concept album that explores the darkest and most depraved spaces of the human psyche. Further evolving their sound, Akiavel takes a radical approach to their musical assault, consuming the listener with dizzying maelstroms of chaos. Væ Victis embodies the word “death,” putting forth an intrusive battery of blistering guitars, pummeling drums, and scathing vocals that culminates in one of the most robust death metal records the genre has seen yet.

Væ Victis is available on CD, with limited edition signed and numbered vinyl pressings. Order yours now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Frozen Beauties"

"Bind Torture Kill"

"Zombie"

"Needles From Hell"

"Comrade"

"Medium"

"The Lady Of Death"

"Pentagram Tattoo"

"Mommy I'm Capable"

"Matrimonial Advertisements"

