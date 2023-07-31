ALANIS MORISSETTE Joins FOO FIGHTERS To Pay Tribute To SINÉAD O'CONNOR; Video

July 31, 2023, an hour ago

news hard rock foo fighters alanis morissette sinéad o'connor

ALANIS MORISSETTE Joins FOO FIGHTERS To Pay Tribute To SINÉAD O'CONNOR; Video

Foo Fighters paid tribute to late singer-songwriter, Sinéad O'Connor, who passed away at age 56 on July 26, bringing out Alanis Morissette for a performance of O'Connor's hit, "Mandinka",  during their recent concert at at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. Watch video below:

The Who also paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor. The band shared the video below, simply stating, "One for Sinéad. Rest in peace."

Upon her passing, Sinéad O'Connor's family stated: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews