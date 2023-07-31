ALANIS MORISSETTE Joins FOO FIGHTERS To Pay Tribute To SINÉAD O'CONNOR; Video

Foo Fighters paid tribute to late singer-songwriter, Sinéad O'Connor, who passed away at age 56 on July 26, bringing out Alanis Morissette for a performance of O'Connor's hit, "Mandinka", during their recent concert at at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. Watch video below:

The Who also paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor. The band shared the video below, simply stating, "One for Sinéad. Rest in peace."

Upon her passing, Sinéad O'Connor's family stated: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."