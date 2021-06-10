ALCATRAZZ Release Promo Trailer For Upcoming New Album

Alcatrazz has released a promo trailer for their upcoming new album due fall 2021, along with the following statement:

"We are very excited to reveal more and more music as our release date gets closer, for now here is a taste of samples from five songs from the new record.

As you can hear we are keeping this close to the original neo-classical metal sound of the first Alcatrazz album.

Doogie (White, vocalist) has been a major contributor to the song writing and we feel this is maybe our best and most cohesive record yet, a band that is finally all on the same page and doing this for the right reasons... this is not simply a means to an end situation but a band of people who genuinely love this music.

Furthermore we are excited to get out there live with the freedom of knowing that come showtime we are relying on nothing but the talents of the five members of the band."

Alcatrazz, the Los Angeles-based iconic heavy metal band, has released its new single, “Turn Of The Wheel”, via Silver Lining Music. The song is available now on all digital platforms here. The video for the song can be viewed below.

The new album featuring original members Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea, along with new vocalist Doogie White, drummer Mark Benquechea, and guitarist Joe Stump will be released in the fall of 2021. Pre-order will begin on July 23.

"'Turn Of The Wheel’ was the first song we wrote together,” states vocalist Doogie White. “When I heard the riff and the groove, I thought HERE WE GO! From that moment, it was all hands on deck to do the best album we could. ‘Turn Of The Wheel,’ as a complete RAWK tune works brilliantly.”

Doogie continues, “We spend so much time wondering about how the mistakes we made yesterday could be made better tomorrow that we forget about today. Today is what we have. Yesterday is gone, and we may not have tomorrow."

Formed in 1983, Alcatrazz became famous for its blend of melodic and progressive rock and for introducing guitar hero’s Yngwie J. Malmsteen and Steve Vai. Emerging in 1983 with No Parole From Rock 'n’ Roll, which featured the hit “Island In The Sun,” the band continued building popularity in 1985 with their sophomore effort, Disturbing The Peace, which contained the hit, “God Blessed Video”.The band issued one more studio LP, 1986’s Dangerous Games, before ceasing operations the following year. The band regrouped and released Born Innocent in 2020, their first studio album containing all-new material since 1986.

Alcatrazz released the following statement in regards to 2021: "We are extremely happy that our good friend Doogie White will be our singer for the 2021 Alcatrazz tour dates. We are all fans of Doogie's voice and impressive catalog of music. We promise an explosive live show of the Alcatrazz classics that you know, plus some added selections from Doogie's work with Rainbow and Michael Schenker. We might even have a couple of new songs for you as well! We look forward to seeing all our fans and friends in what we hope is a much-needed return to live music next year! See you all soon...Be safe!" - Jimmy Waldo, Joe Stump, Gary Shea & Mark Benquechea

Alcatrazz is:

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Gary Shea - Bass

Doogie White - Lead Vocals

Joe Stump - Guitar

Mark Benquechea - Drums