ALEXI LAIHO's Widow Releases Images From Funeral Service

Alexi Laiho's widow, Kelli Wright-Laiho, took to Instagram to share a couple of images from a private funeral service for Alexi, who passed away on December 29 due to ongoing health issues.

Kelli included the following caption with the post: "Although Shelby and I were unable to be there physically on the 28th of January, we were still able to share this heartbreakingly beautiful day with Alexi’s closest. I’d like to thank my family @annalaiho and @roopekaukinen for trusting me in all arrangements. My perfect love, your memory is sown in our hearts where it will stay forever, cherished and honored."