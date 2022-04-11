ALICE COOPER Announces New Run Of North American Tour Dates
April 11, 2022, 7 hours ago
The nightmare continues this fall… Alice Cooper has announced a new run of dates kicking off September 7 in Bethlehem, PA, and running through October 6 in Prescott Valley, AZ with stops in Buffalo, Atlantic City, Grand Rapids, Memphis, St. Louis and more.
VIP pre-sales start tomorrow, April 12 at 10 AM. Tickets on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 AM.
Alice is currently on tour with special guests Buckcherry and Ace Frehley before heading across the pond for a run of shows with The Cult in the UK and a headline tour across Europe. For all tickets and information, visit AliceCooper.com.
New tour dates:
September
7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
9 - Alton, VA- Blue Ridge Rock Festival
11 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum @ Caesar's
13 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo
14 - Binghamton, NY - Visions Arena
16 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theater
17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort
18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
20 - Muncie, IN - Emens Auditorium
21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Hall
22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue @ Horseshoe Casino
24 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life Festival
25 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater
28 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
30 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater
October
1 - Springfield, IL - Bank of Springfield Center
4 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Event Center
6 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center