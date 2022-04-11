ALICE COOPER Announces New Run Of North American Tour Dates

The nightmare continues this fall… Alice Cooper has announced a new run of dates kicking off September 7 in Bethlehem, PA, and running through October 6 in Prescott Valley, AZ with stops in Buffalo, Atlantic City, Grand Rapids, Memphis, St. Louis and more.

VIP pre-sales start tomorrow, April 12 at 10 AM. Tickets on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 AM.

Alice is currently on tour with special guests Buckcherry and Ace Frehley before heading across the pond for a run of shows with The Cult in the UK and a headline tour across Europe. For all tickets and information, visit AliceCooper.com.

New tour dates:

September

7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

9 - Alton, VA- Blue Ridge Rock Festival

11 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum @ Caesar's

13 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo

14 - Binghamton, NY - Visions Arena

16 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theater

17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

20 - Muncie, IN - Emens Auditorium

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Hall

22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue @ Horseshoe Casino

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life Festival

25 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater

28 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

30 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater

October

1 - Springfield, IL - Bank of Springfield Center

4 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Event Center

6 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center