ALICE COOPER Performs "Roadhouse Blues" At CoopStock 2 With ROB HALFORD, SCOTT STAPP, ED ROLAND And More; Video And Photos Available

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed “Roadhouse Blues” at CoopStock 2 the Peace. Love. Rock & Roll Fundraiser on April 30th at Las Sendas Golf Club. Alice ended the evening performing “Roadhouse Blues” with Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Scott Stapp the voice of Creed, Mike Mills founding member of R.E.M., Sixwire - who backed Alice with Chuck Garric of the Alice Cooper Band - all to benefit Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Mesa and Phoenix, AZ.

For more information on the Teen Center’s go to this location

Check out photos from the event, courtesy of photographer Mark Weiss, below.