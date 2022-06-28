ALICE COOPER Signs With CAA For Touring In North America

Variety is exclusively reporting that Alice Cooper has signed with CAA to represent his touring in North America.

He has sold more than 50 million albums over the years and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011. His nightly radio show, “Nights With Alice Cooper,” continues to air in nearly 100 cities in the US, Canada, Australia, and the U.K. He was previously with Pinnacle Entertainment.

While he first burst into the mainstream in 1971 with the single “I’m Eighteen,” Cooper and his bandmates at the time had been active for several years. Originally from Arizona, the group - which was known as Alice Cooper, with the frontman gradually assuming the name and identity - moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s and worked the city’s vibrant club circuit, opening for the Doors multiple times and signing with Frank Zappa’s Straight label for their first two albums.

Formed in 1968, the original Alice Cooper band forged a theatrical brand of hard rock that was destined to shock and had never been seen before. Within five years, they would release no fewer than seven studio albums, amongst them their international breakthrough School's Out (including the Top 10 hit of the same name) and the US #1 Billion Dollar Babies (1973). By 1974, the band had risen to the upper echelon of rock stardom... and then it dissolved.

In October 2015, over 40 years later, record store owner and superfan Chris Penn convinced the original lineup to reunite for a very special performance at Good Records, his record store in Dallas, Texas.

Alice Cooper (vocals), Michael Bruce (guitar), Dennis Dunaway (bass), and Neal Smith (drums) were joined on stage by Alice's current guitarist Ryan Roxie (standing in for the late Glen Buxton). A packed audience was expecting to attend Dennis Dunaway's Snakes! Guillotines! Electric Chairs! book signing. But they ended up witnessing a full-blown happening.

The legendary reunion show including all-time classics such as "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "I'm Eighteen," and "School's Out," is now becoming available for the very first time worldwide on September 30.

Luckily, the event was also filmed. The documentary movie Live From The Astroturf, Alice Cooper (edited and directed by Steven Gaddis) was very warmly welcomed at film festivals all over the world by music fans as well as rock journalists. The documentary won multiple awards for its coverage of the historic event. The movie is included in the live album's first print CD and Vinyl LP editions.

Formats: Ltd. CD+Blu-ray Digipak/Ltd. Apricot 1LP+DVD Gatefold/Ltd. Glow In The Dark 1LP+DVD/Ltd. Gold 1LP+DVD Gatefold.

Alice Cooper's fall 2022 "Detroit Muscle" tour kicks off September 7. Get tickets here.