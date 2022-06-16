ALICE COOPER - Sneak Peek Video Released For "Story Of The Songs", Premiering Sunday On REELZ

REELZ recently announced its June 2022 lineup with 11 new original stories including the return of Story Of The Songs with new original stories about the inspiration, recording and performing of pivotal songs from Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame bands Van Halen, Guns N' Roses and Alice Cooper.

Alice Cooper: Story Of The Songs premiers Sunday, June 12 at 8 PM, ET/ 5 PM, PT. A description follows...

We explore the three hits that define Alice Cooper’s career as the Godfather of shock rock - from the revolutionary and controversial stage shows to the iconic and rebellious smash hit, "School’s Out". We hear from the musicians who shared the stage, the award-winning music video director and close friends who witnessed it all. Former members of Cooper's band, guitarist Steve Hunter and bass player Prakash John recall the unique and horror-fuelled performances that broke creative boundaries. Guitarist Dweezil Zappa shares stories of how his legendary father Frank signed the Alice Cooper band while Hanoi Rocks vocalist Michael Monroe and the GTO’s Pamela De Barres share stories and break down some of Cooper's most memorable songs. Award winning video director Nigel Dick and actress Rana Kennedy talk us through Alice Cooper’s iconic Poison video and how his late 80s comeback cemented his legacy as rock's greatest showman.

Watch a sneak peek video below:

