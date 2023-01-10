ALICE COOPER - Watch Rare Video Of 1991 Rooftop Performance At Toronto's HMV Superstore

The Flyer Vault has dug up footage of Alice Cooper performing on the roof of Toronto, Canada's HMV Superstore in 1991. The nearly 8-minute clip can be seen below, as well as the original video, uploaded to YouTube in 2014 by nextgenerationfans.

The Flyer Vault captioned the Instagram post: July 5, 1991: What was supposed to be an autograph session turned into a full-blown rock circus as @alicecooper performed an impromptu concert on the HMV rooftop to promote his “Hey Stoopid” album. According to eyewitness reports, fans got on their knees during the performance and chanted “We’re not worthy!” 🤘🏻

Paul Alofs, who was the President of HMV Canada at the time, added the following to the post: "I was the President of HMV and opened the 333 Yonge St. HMV store and gave the 2 thumbs up on Alice Cooper's roof top show. Described in the 1st chapter of my book "Passion Capital". Haven't seen this video before and it put a giant smile on my face."



