ALL HELL – “Black Leather Wings” Lyric Video Streaming

North Carolina blackened thrash trio, All Hell, has unveiled their lyric video for “Black Leather Wings.” The track come off the band’s All Hail The Night EP, released earlier this month via Terminus Hate City Records.

Recorded and mixed by Chris “Scary” Adams (Black Tusk) at Hidden Audio and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust), All Hail The Night contains six tracks: three completely new songs featuring a guest solo and additional vocals by Nate Garnette of American metal legends Skeletonwitch and three reworked and reinvigorated songs from the band’s earliest days.

All Hail The Night is available on CD, cassette, and digital formats. Orderat the Terminus Hate City Records webshop.

Spawned in the dark hills of Asheville, North Carolina and influenced by a wide array of genres from punk to thrash to first wave black metal to ‘80s deathrock and beyond, All Hell has relentlessly churned out their stygian works while spreading their volatile live show to eager audiences. All Hail The Night marks their first release since 2019's full-length, The Witch's Grail.

All Hail The Night paints an ominously dystopian portrait of a world shrouded in darkness and violence infusing their signature thrash-tinged black ‘n' roll style with new elements, providing some of the band's darkest and most memorable songs to date.

Tracklisting:

"Black Leather Wings"

"Neon Babylon"

"Let The Night Run Red"

"Suffer For Me"

"Breaker"

"Devilwolf"

For further details, visit All Hell on Facebook.

(Photo by Lauren D'Rosario)