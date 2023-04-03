ALL HELL - New Track Featuring Nate Garnette Of SKELETONWITCH Now Streaming

North Carolina's favorite purveyors of thrashing black ‘n' roll, All Hell, emerge from the mist with their All Hail The Night EP, set for release April 14th via Terminus Hate City Records.

Recorded and mixed by Chris “Scary” Adams (Black Tusk) and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust), All Hail The Night contains six tracks: three completely new songs featuring a guest solo and additional vocals by Nate Garnette of American metal legends Skeletonwitch and three re-imagined, re-invigorated songs from the band's earliest days.

Comments All Hell vocalist / guitarist Jacob Curwen, “We're glad to finally be able to share this new material with you all! Written and recorded during the pandemic, we wanted this release to represent the liminal space in which it was conceived. We decided to approach the brand-new material with an air of urgency and directness akin to our early sound, while also resurrecting the older material and reinterpreting it through the lens of experience and the evolution of our style. The addition of our longtime friend Nate Garnette as a guest on several tracks elevated the record immensely, and we can't thank him enough.”

In advance of the record’s release, the band has unleashed first single, “Black Leather Wings,” featuring Garnette. Stream the track now via Bandcamp, and enjoy it via the YouTube clip below.

All Hail The Night will be available on CD, cassette, and digital formats. Find pre-orders at the Terminus Hate City Records webshop.

Spawned in the dark hills of Asheville, North Carolina and influenced by a wide array of genres from punk to thrash to first wave black metal to ‘80s deathrock and beyond, All Hell has relentlessly churned out their stygian works while spreading their volatile live show to eager audiences. All Hail The Night marks their first release since 2019's full-length, The Witch's Grail.

All Hail The Night paints an ominously dystopian portrait of a world shrouded in darkness and violence infusing their signature thrash-tinged black ‘n' roll style with new elements, providing some of the band's darkest and most memorable songs to date.

Tracklisting:

"Black Leather Wings"

"Neon Babylon"

"Let The Night Run Red"

"Suffer For Me"

"Breaker"

"Devilwolf"

For further details, visit All Hell on Facebook.

(Photo by Lauren D'Rosario)