All-Star Metal Project ERANAËS Released “After The Rain” Single Feat. MARGARITA MONET & DEREK SHERINIAN; Music Video

“After The Rain”, the debut single from the new metal all-star project Eranaës, is out now via Dr. Music Records.

The Swiss vocalist Stephan Lipp (ex-Second Reign) kicked off his solo project at the beginning of the year to create extraordinary sound cosmos with top-class guest musicians, each bringing their character and playing style to the table. The musician has gained the support of Edge Of Paradise vocalist Margarita Monet and keyboard wizard Derek Sherinian (i. a. Dream Theater, Joe Bonamassa, Whitesnake). But the other members with Eluveitie drummer Alain Ackermann and guitarist Simon Burri (Rage Of Light, Vorax, Sinverse) are also quite impressive.

Producer Mack Schildknecht (China, The Three Sum, Fueled By Grace) was not only twisting the knobs but also contributing bass. Chris Beyerlein from Stem Masters (Schandmaul, Fiddler’s Green, Stahlmann) subsequently provided the finishing touches to the mastering with his tight, tidy and powerful, imposing sound.

With the single “After The Rain” (feat. Margarita Monet & Derek Sherinian) accompanied by a music video with subtle visuals, Eranaës have created a remarkable mix of melodic and progressive metal, bringing the serious topic of child abuse to the fore with profound lyrics.

The music video foreshadows the suffering of the young protagonists without making the two children in the video clip morally vulnerable, and it is not only poignantly staged from a content-related point of view but also visually.

Also, the single cover of “After The Rain” is not up to standard, showing a painting by Swiss artist Christophe Terraz, tackling the oppressive subject with his very own imagery. Despite the severe background, all players’ particular interaction makes this single a unique musical experience. Thanks to its strong catchiness, the song immediately gets stuck in the head and more than deserves massive attention from fans and media. The single, including a second version recorded only by Stephan Lipp and his Swiss musicians, is available now at all major online stores and streaming services.