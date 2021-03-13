AMARANTHE - Two Co-Headline UK Dates With BEYOND THE BLACK Announced For January 2022; Tickets Available

Swedish metallers Amaranthe have checked in with the following update:

"We're pleased to announce two UK co-headline shows for January 2022 with Beyond The Black:

18.01.2022 – UK - Manchester, O2 Ritz

19.01.2022 – UK - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Our show together with Sabaton at Wembley in London last year was one of the very last before the lockdowns, and with such a phenomenal experience and reception we are looking forward beyond words to these two shows in the UK! With a package loaded with a full evening of energising melodic metal you are sure to forget restrictions ever existed! See you soon UK!

Tickets went on sale Friday March 12th here. See you there!"

The die is cast: 2021 won't be the year Amaranthe and Beyond The Black unleash their monster of a tour to take Europe by storm. The European co-headline tour of the Swedish modern metal heroes and Germany's melodic metallers has been pushed back to 2022.

Amaranthe issued the following statement: "We are absolutely crushed, but unfortunately not surprised that we will have to postpone our European tour with Beyond The Black once again. We were so very much looking forward to finally be on stage to play the new Manifest songs for you! However, we feel very hopeful about doing this tour in 2022 instead - let time fly by quickly, and see you again on stage again before you know it!"

Beyond The Black vocalist Jennifer Haben adds: "By rescheduling this tour we believe to create the safe and high quality live experience our fans all over Europe deserve! And be sure: after this hard period of restriction Beyond The Black and Amaranthe will come back even more intense and louder than ever!"

Purchased tickets remain valid for the new dates. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.

The new schedule is as follows:

January 2022

5 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

8 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

11 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

12 - Madrid, Spain - Sala BUT

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

15 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

16 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

19 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle I

22 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

24 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

25 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

26 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

28 - Budapest, Hungaery - Barba Negra

29 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

31 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

February 2022

1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

4 - Zlin, Czech Republic - MOR Cafe

5 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

10 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene