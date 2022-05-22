AMERICAN TERROR Release New Song "End Of America", Announce New Album, Where We Are

American Terror, the heavy punk / metal band based out of Atlanta, Georgia has revealed a new single, “End Of America”, out now. The track, a wildly fierce takedown of the current state of American politics, is available on all major digital platforms, and its accompanying video can be seen below. American Terror's sophomore album, Where We Are, will be released on July 8th, 2022, with more singles arriving beforehand.

“‘End Of America’ represents the state of our country right now,” says vocalist Brad Cox. “No matter what side you’re on or what you believe, everyone’s pissed off and feeling this way. History is being rewritten in so many ways. People are passionate again and willing to fight for what they believe. ‘End Of America’ is the anthem for standing up to bullshit and making a change.”

American Terror’s debut record, Influencer, arrived in May 2020 and led to the band quickly tallying up 350,000+ streams. The album, which was released by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group, arrived on the heels of the success of the singles “Judgement” and “She’s A Bitch”. The band recently made Influencer available in translucent red vinyl LP, CD, and HD download formats, which are available to purchase at their official web store.

American Terror’s releases are engineered, produced, and mixed by vocalist Brad Cox at his Black Paw Studios in Lawrenceville, GA. Brad recently co-wrote, produced, and mixed the Billboard chart hit “Like ‘Em Wild” for rap/country duo Moonshine Bandits and is partners in the publishing company Black Paw Music with legendary producer Mike Clink (Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth).

The band began as a studio project featuring members of Skid Row (drummer Rob Hammersmith), Sugar Ray (ex-bassist Murphy Karges), Phunk Junkeez (DJ Soulman), and Grayson Manor (singer Brad Cox and guitarist Pat Valley). However, upon receiving highly-enthusiastic feedback from new fans and press outlets, they decided to continue their path forward with touring and multiple releases in mind, leaving Brad, Pat, Rob and fellow Grayson Manor alumnus GK Via to take over those duties.

“The past couple of years have been so crazy and my heart goes out to everyone affected by them,” Cox says. “Everyone felt this in so many different ways. For my mental health, I decided it was time to focus on writing and recording a new album. ‘End Of America’ was the first song to come out of this. After that, the rest of the upcoming album basically wrote itself.”