AMERICAN TERROR Reveals “Self-Control” Single

American Terror, the heavy punk/metal band based out of Atlanta, has revealed a new single, “Self-Control”, out now. The track, an aggressive and thrashy exhibit of frustrations against selfish government leaders, is available on Spotify and all major digital platforms, with its accompanying lyric video out now on YouTube. This follows their previous single, “End Of America”, and precedes their sophomore album, Where We Are, which will be released on July 8th, 2022.

American Terror’s debut record, Influencer, arrived in May 2020 and led to the band quickly tallying up 350,000+ streams. The album, which was released by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group, arrived on the heels of the success of the singles “Judgement” and “She’s A Bitch”. The band recently made Influencer available in translucent red vinyl LP, CD, and HD download formats, which are available to purchase at their official web store.

American Terror’s releases are engineered, produced, and mixed by vocalist Brad Cox at his Black Paw Studios in Lawrenceville, GA. Brad recently co-wrote, produced, and mixed the Billboard chart hit “Like ‘Em Wild” for rap/country duo Moonshine Bandits and is partners in the publishing company Black Paw Music with legendary producer Mike Clink (Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth, Metallica). The band began as a studio project featuring members of Skid Row (drummer Rob Hammersmith), Sugar Ray (ex-bassist Murphy Karges), Phunk Junkeez (DJ Soulman), and Grayson Manor (singer Brad Cox and guitarist Pat Valley). However, upon receiving highly-enthusiastic feedback from new fans and press outlets, they decided to continue their path forward with touring and multiple releases in mind, leaving Brad, Pat, Rob and fellow Grayson Manor alumnus GK Via to take over those duties.