AMIENSUS Explores “New Territory” With New Single “Senses Amplified”

Amiensus, the US progressive black metal band, offer another sample from their forthcoming album with “Senses Amplified.” The digital single is on all streaming/download platforms now, along with its accompanying lyric video.

“‘Senses Amplified’ should feel familiar to longtime Amiensus listeners, but crossed into some new territory we've never explored musically,” explains singer/guitarist James Benson.

“Kakophonix guests adding cello in lieu of any synths on this song. This song is about a dream, but the interpretation is up to the listener.”

James Benson may sound like a familiar name to fans of the label as James also fronts Midwest post-black metal operatives Chrome Waves, and hence the personal introduction needed to cement future work with Amiensus. In addition to James, Amiensus includes Ghost Bath drummer Chris Piette plus guitarists Alec Rozsa, Kelsey Roe and bassist Todd Farnham.

April 26 marks the release of Amiensus’ new album, Reclamation: Part 1, which will be followed late summer by another album of melancholic, epic, harsh and emotional take on progressive black metal, perfect for fans of like-minded visionaries Agalloch, Enslaved, Borknagar and Insomnium.

“11 years ago, now we released our debut album, which was our first, and most successful, to date,” continues James. “Our current lineup has been together for the past 6 years, and this album being a double album, is our proclamation to the world that we are still here, and as strong as ever. Lyrically it covers a myriad of subjects, many of which pertain to my experience as a therapist and drug and alcohol counselor for the last 10 years, as well as our experiences with religion and spirituality, addiction, and world events.”

Reclamation: Part 1 is now available for preorder on limited edition turquoise vinyl, compact disc and digital download. Preorder at m-theoryaudio.com.

“We are very excited to have been able to work with Aria Fawn Art for our covers of Reclamation (part 1 and 2). Aria did a great job interpreting the overall messages of each part of this double album, and her skills are unmatched,” states James. “There is beauty, and chaos in all things, condemnation, and redemption, defeats, and victories, and she was able to elegantly capture this through these two paintings. Please follow her on social media."

Tracklisting:

“Blink Of The Moment”

“Reverie”

“Senses Amplified”

“Sun And Moon”

“Consciousness Throughout Time”

“Vermillion Fog Of War”

“Spoken Into Will”

“Transcendence Through Grief”

"Senses Amplified":

"Vermillion Fog Of War" video:

"Reverie":