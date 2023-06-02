AMON AMARTH Returns To UK And Europe For Onslaught Of Headline Shows

Sharpen your axes, only one week remains until Amon Amarth return for their Europe + UK invasion.

Amon Amarth has also enlisted reinforcements to accompany them on their headline assaults, including Kreator, Behemoth, Bleed From Within, Orbit Culture, Asphyx, Thron, and Lord Of The Lost.

Tickets for these shows are still available but are moving fast. Answer the mighty battle call by securing yours before it's too late! Get you tickets here.

Tour dates:

June

9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

13 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy (w/ Bleed From Within) *

14 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall (w/ Bleed From Within) *

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

17 - Nancy, France - Autre Canal (w/ Thron) *

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

19 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur (w/ Thron)

21 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13 (w/ Asphyx) *

23 - Abraham, Slovakia - Topfest

25 - Bologna, Italy - Knotfest Italy

28 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens

29 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Sofia (w/ Kreator & Bleed From Within) *

July

1 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane (w/ Bleed From Within) *

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track (w/ Behemoth & Bleed From Within) *

4 - Zagreb, Croatia - SRC Salata (w/ Bleed From Within) *

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Summer Stage (w/ Bleed From Within) *

8 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival

9 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium (w/ Bleed From Within & Orbit Culture) *

11 - Rostock, Germany - Stadthalle (w/ Lord of the Lost & Bleed From Within) *

13 - Gefle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

* Headline shows