AMORIELLO Releases New Single Feat. KING DIAMOND, DORO Members

Amoriello has released a new single, “Electric Metal Man”, featuring guest appearances from members of King Diamond, Doro, Deadrisen, Power Theory and Liliumdust via Sliptrick Records.

Amoriello is the studio project of New Jersey based guitarist Thomas Amoriello that fits comfortably into the categories of traditional heavy metal, neoclassical rock, power metal and progressive metal. The track features guest musicians including drummer Matt Thompson (King Diamond), bassist Nick Douglas (Doro), vocalist Will Shaw (Deadrisen), guitarist Carlos Alvarez (Power Theory) and keyboardist Ariel Pertuck (Liliumdiust).

The track was produced by Carlos Alvarez at Dirty Viking Sound in Philadelphia. Previously releases from Amoriello include Phantom Sounds (2022 LP), Dear Dark (2020 EP), and the self-titled debut Amoriello (2018 LP) which are all available on CD from Shredguy Records (United States) , on vinyl from H42 Records (Germany) and digital from Sliptrick Records (Latvia).

Thomas holds a Master of Music degree in classical guitar performance and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Music Education degree. He also performs his neoclassical Hendrix-inspired American National Anthem at many professional sporting events.

Visit thomasamoriello.com for more information.