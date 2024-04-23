BLUE ÖYSTER CULT – Ghost Stories

Usually, when a classic rock band discovers unreleased material from the vaults, there is a reason it was left on the cutting room floor in the first place – it was simply not as strong as the tunes that made the cut. However, the new Blue Öyster Cult 'odds and ends' release, Ghost Stories, is a different story.

It turns out that quite a few BÖC song ideas from the late '70s and early '80s were demoed, but never completed. With the aid of modern age technology, pushing these tunes across the finish line proved to be a snap.

And the end result sounds at times like a long-lost BÖC studio effort. Case in point, such standout ditties as “So Supernatural” and “Late Night Street Fight,” plus studio-enhanced renditions of such old school in-concert cover favorites as the Animals' “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” and the MC5's “Kick Out the Jams.”

With the surprising high quality of Ghost Stories, hopefully other classic rock artists will follow suit to search out potential forgotten gems lurking on old reel to reels – before it's too late.