AMORPHIS – Tales From The Thousand Lakes Vinyl Reissue Available With Eagle Statue

Relapse Records has reissued Amorphis’ legendary Tales From The Thousand Lakes album on vinyl as a deluxe package with a 6” tall Eagle Statue. Limited to 230 pieces, the vinyl comes on Royal Blue and Swamp Green Quad Effect with Cyan Blue and White Splatter. Order at relapse.com.

Tales From The Thousand Lakes lineup:

Tomi Koivusaari – vocals, guitars

Esa Holopainen – guitars

Olli-Pekka Laine – bass

Jan Rechberger – drums

Kasper Mårtenson – keyboards, organ

Amorphis' new full-length, Halo, has hit the #1 spot on the official Finnish album charts, and has also entered the Top 10 in many other countries including the US.

#1 - Finland

#3 - Germany

#3 - Sweden (physical charts), #2 (Hard Rock Charts)

#4 - Switzerland

#4 - UK Rock Metal charts

#7 - Austria

Halo is adorned by artwork provided by Valnoir. The album was recorded, produced and mixed Jens Bogren (Fascination Street Studios) while mastering duties were handled by Tony Lindgren.

Order the album physically, save it or order it digitally, here.

Halo tracklisting:

"Northwards"

"On The Dark Waters"

"The Moon"

"Windmane"

"A New Land"

"When The Gods Came"

"Seven Roads Come Together"

"War"

"Halo"

"The Wolf"

"My Name Is Night"

"Northwards" 3D art video:

"The Moon" video:

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)