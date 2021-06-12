ANDRÉ MATOS - Final Trailer For Maestro Do Rock Official Documentary Streaming

Vocalist André Matos, best known as the frontman of Angra, passed away on June 8th, 2019 due to a heart attack. An official documentary on Matos' life and career, Maestro Do Rock, is in the works and is due to be released on September 14th, 2021, the date of what would have been Matos' 50th birthday.

Watch the final trailer for the docummentary below.

Filled with never-seen-before scenes from his personal archives and interviews with friends, family and rock musicians from all over the world, the movie vows to bring to the public a taste of Andre Matos off-stage’s personality.

The project started back in 2018, when Andre Matos himself authorized recording interviews where he would talk about his life and the different phases of his career. Directed by Anderson Bellini and produced and scripted by Thiago Rahal Mauro, the documentary had it starting point in a long interview where Andre Matos spoke for over 5 hours about all sort of different subjects. With his sudden passing in 2019, the family yielded this material as well as hundreds of other ones from his personal archives so that this film could be finalized.

Along with Matos’interview, there will be outdoor footage filmed by Renato Villegas and Patrick Nicolas Korb, as well as commentaries by Eco Moliterno as the family proxy.

“When we learned about this incredible tribute to Andre, all of us from the family decided to give our unconditional support so that this becomes the ultimate documentary about his life and work”, says Moliterno, Matos’ cousin. “This is why we provided them with all the pictures and videos of him at home with us, which is something so rare that no one else saw before. I am personally closely watching it to ensure that everything that will be released is accurate and true, and with the quality that Andre would have expected. He was that type of artist that is becoming harder to find these days: he liked to expose his work, but not his personal life. And, due to the fact that he was so reserved, we know for sure that this project holds several pleasant surprises in store for his fans.”

Among the over 100 people that were interviewed for this documentary, interviews include renowned musicians such as Kai Hansen (Helloween), Blaze Bayley (of Iron Maiden fame), Alex Holzwarth (Rhapsody e session drummer for Angra’s first album), Sascha Paeth (producer and Andre Matos’s partner on the Virgo project), Rafael Bittencourt (Angra), Luis Mariutti (Shaman, ex-Angra), Andre Bastos (Angra’s founding member), Andre “Zaza” Hernandes (guitarist from Andre Matos’s solo band and early Angra times), Kiko Loureiro (ex-Angra and Megadeth), Felipe Machado (Viper), Yves Passarell (Capital Inicial, ex-Viper), Eloy Casagrande (Sepultura), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), João Gordo (Ratos de Porão), Tatola, Gastão Moreira, Paulo Baron, Amanda Somerville, Robertinho de Recife, and the list goes on and on.

