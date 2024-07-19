ANDY BRINGS & BAND Release New Single / Video "Wär' Schön Wenn's Liebe Wär'"

Former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings, who now fronts Double Crush Syndrome, has released a new Andy Brings & Band single, "Wär' Schön Wenn's Liebe Wär'". Check out the official video below.

There are things in the universe for which the head of the rock'n'roll gods must be personally responsible.

When the Gene Simmons takes to the stage of the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany on August 6, Double Crush Syndrome frontman / ex- Sodom guitarist Andy Brings and his six-piece band will have opened the evening and, true to the title of his 2018 film Full Circle - Last Exit Rock'n'Roll, will have completed a circle that began 45 years ago. That's how long Brings has been a KISS fan. You can watch the movie here.

Andy Brings: "Gene and I have already crossed paths several times, but playing with him is absolutely amazing. A real rock'n'roll fairytale. This is what I live for!"

As recently as 2023, the former Sodom guitarist created an almost ten-hour memorial to his favorite band as part of his podcast series Rock School with Andy Brings. You can listen to the KISS episode here.

On this evening, Andy Brings & Band will also present their new single, "Wär' Schön Wenn's Liebe Wär'", which was released on July 19.

Brings: "The song is a driving punk rock number, with melody, sing-along potential and a lot of pressure on the beam. The lyrics are about the fact that the person you love is unfortunately blinded by a stupid competitor when it comes to choosing a partner, and you naturally find that unbearable yourself. A feeling probably as old as love itself."

Andy Brings & Band released the single, "Nicht Mein Zirkus" at the beginning of the year. Check out the official video below.

"Nicht Mein Zirkus" and the previous single, "Das Herz Und Die Seele", are the follow-up to the Andy Brings & Band album, Süden, released in June 2022.