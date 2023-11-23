ANGEL RISING - French Death Metal Project Drops "Reign Of Torture" Lyric Video

Death metal one-man force, Angel Rising, delivers another great song by releasing the lyric video for "Reign Of Torture", a track taken from the Afterlife album, out now via Wormholedeath. Watch below:

Afterlife is a concept album that plunges listeners into the cosmic saga of an inter-dimensional entity, a being that regards all life in our universe as a dire menace to existence itself. The story unfolds as it sets its sights on the transformed human species, forever altered by the cataclysmic events detailed in Angel Rising's earlier masterpieces. The album cover, featuring the valiant hero Asai battling hordes of the undead, hints at the even greater peril awaiting him.

Angel Rising, a solo endeavor that arose from the crucible of Marseille in 2020, draws inspiration from the old-school thrash and death scene, channeling influences like Sepultura, Metallica, and Death. These classic influences are seamlessly interwoven with modern and progressive elements, resulting in a mesmerizing, technically virtuoso soundscape.

Tracklist:

"Utopia"

"Afterlife"

"Hell Bent On Rampage"

"Reign Of Torture"

"In Nomine Regis"

"Dominion"

"Worn Out Blood"

"Endless Sorrow"