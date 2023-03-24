ANGELS IN VEIN - Long Time Coming CD Available Via Perris Records In April; "Trip Of A Lifetime" Track Streaming

Perris Records announces the CD release of Angels In Vein - Long Time Coming on April 7. This CD will give any fan of L.A. Guns, Beautiful Creatures and Cherry St. their fix of classic rock with a mainstream element.

Angels In Vein is a classic rock band with mainstream elements seamlessly woven into both its musical tapestry and cutting edge production, making its unique sound immediately identifiable yet virtually timeless.

AIV was formed in 2015 when founding members Chris VanDahl (Cherry Street, Pack Of Wolves, L.A Guns) and Todd (Taz) Anthony (Cherry Street, Spinning Chain, The Union Underground) renewed their collaborative efforts with the intention of writing a rock album for the ages. As the process progressed and the musical direction began to define itself, bassist Adam Kury, (Pack Of Wolves, Legs Diamond, Candlebox) and drummer Troy Patrick Farrell (White Lion, Gilby Clark, Enuff Z’ Nuff, Tantric) were recruited into the fold to contribute to and further refine the bands sound and identity. The end result and AIVs freshman offering is truly the culmination of a band who's independent and collective efforts and abilities have generated an album that while many questioned if it would ever see the light of day, was definitely worth the wait. This is, Angels In Vein - Long Time Coming.

Chris VanDahl: "With the engineering duties being handled by Todd (Taz) Anthony himself and mastering turned over to Anthony Focx (Guns N’ Roses, Aerosmith) it seemed all that was left was to find the perfect home for this album. Enter Perris Records. Perris started out as an underdog that’s been successfully championing new and classic hard rock music and artists for over 30 years.The end product and AIVs freshman offering is a blistering example of what a great rock band should be. This is Angels In Vein and this album is A Long Time Coming."

Tracklisting / songwriters:

"No One Gets Out Alive" ( Anthony/VanDahl)

"With Me Tonight" (Anthony/VanDahl)

"Bang A Gong (Get It On)" (Cover)

"Ready To Roll" (Anthony/VanDahl)

"1973" (Anthony/VanDahl)

"If Only" (Anthony/VanDahl)

"Don't Want Love" (Anthony/VanDahl)

"Just Like You" (Anthony/VanDahl)

"Don't You" (Forget About Me) (Cover)

"Black Blossom" (Anthony/VanDahl)

"Trip Of A Lifetime" (Alvarez /VanDahl)

"Trip Of A Lifetime":

Engineered by: Todd (Taz) Anthony

Co-Produced by: VanDahl, Anthony

Additional talent:

Smokin Joe Escriba - horns, piano, B3 and arrangements: "Bang A Gong (Get It On)"

Jackie Wiatrowski - additional vocals: "Bang A Gong (Get It On)"

Paul Alvarez - additional guitars: "Trip Of a Lifetime"

Stacey David Blades - additional guitars: "Trip Of A Lifetime"

Band lineup:

Chris VanDahl - Vocals

Todd (Taz) Anthony - Guitars

Adam Kury - Bass

Troy Patrick Farrell - Drums