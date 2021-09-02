ANIMALS AS LEADERS Release New Track "Monomyth"; Music Video

Ground-breaking, genre-defying instrumental trio, Animals As Leaders, have dropped brand new track, "Monomyth", their first in 5 years. The band also announced that they have signed a new deal with their current label home, world renowned independent powerhouse, Sumerian Records.

"Monomyth" comes accompanied by a high-concept music video directed by Telavaya Reynolds and featuring choreography by Tlathui Maza / NOHBORDS. Find "Monomyth" on streaming platforms here, and watch the official video below.

Speaking on the band's new release, Tosin Abasi shares, "'Monomyth' is part fever dream, part ritual. Its imagery represents man's ceaseless attempts to translate transcendent ideas into movement. The conflation of struggle with meaning. Pain with significance. The ultimate failure of distilling perceived patterns in the world into knowledge."