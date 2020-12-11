ANIMAZE X Featuring Vocalist MICHAEL VESCERA And Bassist RUDY SARZO Release AniMazing Xmas Album

AniMaze X is a project started by the members of best selling D-Metal Stars / AniMetal USA, featuring Michael Vescera (vocals / Obsession, ex-Loudness), John Bruno (guitars / Obsession), Rudy Sarzo (bass / The Guess Who, ex.Ozzy Osbourne, ex-Quiet Riot) and BJ Zampa (drums / House Of Lords). The project focuses on a wider variety of music themes such as superheros, popular cartoons, Broadway musicals, movie soundtracks, as well as the D-Metal Stars “classics”.

They have released a new album, AniMazing Xmas, which is avaiulable via Amazon and most digital platforms.

The tracklist is as follows:

"AniMazing Xmas"

"The Grinch"

"Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer"

"Just Like Christmas"

"Jingle Bell Rock"

"Let It Go"

"Snow Miser/Heat Miser"

"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

"Teddy Bears Picnic"

"Ain’t We Got Fun"