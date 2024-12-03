RATT - Out Of The Cellar (40th Anniversary Edition)

There are specific years that have gone down in metal history as ones that gave us countless subsequent classic LP's. Case in point: 1980, 1982, and certainly, 1984. And what made '84 so special?

How about the fact that the following LP's were all issued within that single 12-month span: Van Halen's 1984, Twisted Sister's Stay Hungry, Dio's The Last in Line, Metallica's Ride The Lightning, Mercyful Fate's Don't Break The Oath, Kiss' Animalize, Iron Maiden's Powerslave…and of course, Ratt's Out Of The Cellar – the latter of which has now been reissued as a 40th Anniversary Edition.

Pointed to as one of the albums that helped kick open the door for what would soon be called "hair metal" (along with Def Leppard's Pyromania, Quiet Riot's Metal Health, and Mötley Crüe's Shout At The Devil), Out Of The Cellar is considered to be Ratt's most consistent full-length from front to the back.

After all, it did contain such eventual Ratt classics as “Round And Round,” “Back For More,” and “Wanted Man,” as well as lesser-known standouts as “Lack Of Communication” and “The Morning After.” And a strong album even somehow got stronger, with the addition of a previously unreleased tune recorded during the OOTC sessions, “Reach For The Sky,” which easily could have been included originally.