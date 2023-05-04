ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Discusses His New Jackson Signature King V Model - "I Wasn't That Kid That Was Gonna Sit In My Room For 8 Hours And Learn 'Eruption'... I Couldn't Do It"; Video

Jackson Guitars recently introduced the all-new Jackson Scott Ian Signature King V. In the new video below from AXS TV, Scott joins Katie Daryl with details on the guitar, a tribute to the legendary Dimebag Darrell. Watch as Scott reminisces on their friendship, performing together in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, and more.

Finished in an eye-popping transparent green burst - affectionately nicknamed the "Baldini Burst" inspired by his late friend Dimebag Darrell's iconic green guitar finishes. Now with a Floyd Rose Special double-locking bridge, so you can dive bomb for days.

See all the specs, and get further details, here.