ANTHRAX Vocalist JOEY BELLADONNA Joins SAMMY HAGAR And MICHAEL ANTHONY For "Rock Candy" Live In Cabo San Lucas; Fan-Filmed Video

On Sunday, October 13 at Sammy Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna joined Sammy Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Kenny Aronoff for a performance of the Montrose hit "Rock Candy", during Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Sharing the same birthday, Sammy Hagar turned 77 on October 13, while Joey Belladonna turned 64.