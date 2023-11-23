ANTHRAX Vocalist JOEY BELLADONNA's JOURNEY Tribute Band BEYOND FRONTIERS Performs In Satellite Beach, Florida; Video Posted

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna's long running Journey tribute band, Beyond Frontiers, performed at Wynfield's in Satellite Beach, Florida on November 19.

The Roxy Healy YouTube channel has uploaded footage from the concert, which can be viewed below:

Belladonna recently began recording vocals for the band's forthcoming new album in Los Angeles, with producer, Jay Ruston.

"This is our first week working on vocals,” said Anthrax’s longtime producer, Jay Ruston. "Joey really is a trooper, and he can sing and sing for hours.”

Added Belladonna, "Every take I do has to be full of energy and full of impact, so I’m knocking down every chair in the room to get to the other side, just trying to get something really, really magical.”

Back on November 5th, Belladonna shared the video below, stating: "What's up? Today is the day. Getting ready to record a new record. Doing some vocals starting today. I'm excited. Anthrax."



(Studio photo - Krista Belladonna)