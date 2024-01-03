ANUBIS Release New Single "Heartless"; Lyric Video Streaming
January 3, 2024, 30 minutes ago
Los Angeles’ Anubis are anxious to kick off the new year with a brand-new single and lyric video, for the song “Heartless” – an infectiously catchy heavy metal ode from the forthcoming debut. The video, created by Scott Rudd (Opeth, Hammerfall), can be found below.
"People who have been seeing us live for a while should be pretty familiar with this song,” states singer Devin Reiche. “This has always been one of my absolute favorite songs of ours, and I can't wait for more people to hear it as it was truly intended to be heard."
“Heartless” comes from the group’s album, Dark Paradise, which is set for a February 24 release on CD, limited colored (300) heartless purple vinyl and digital.
Dark Paradise was produced by Devin Reiche and recording took place at Notes From Underground Studios, with a mix courtesy of Josh Franks (Once Human, Railgun, Highland) and mastering by the famed Mika Jussila (Nightwish, Avantasia, Gamma Ray) in Finland. The album sports a fantastic cover with artwork by Adi Dechristianize.
“’Dark Paradise’ marks our inaugural full-length album, and the anticipation is real! We believe this work strongly showcases our distinct blend of lightning-paced thrash riffs and resonant, memorable hooks that you’ve all come to expect from us,” explains bassist Will Buckley. “We’re beyond excited to unleash this adrenaline-charged experience straight to your ears, and soon enough to a venue near you!”
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Venom And The Viper's Kiss"
"Heartless"
"Priestess Of Dark Paradise"
"Fallen"
"Devour"
"The Uncreated"
"Symbolic"
"Strife"
"Thy Frozen Throne"
"Heartless" lyric video:
"Devour" lyric video: