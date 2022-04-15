ANUBIS Unveils Lyric Video For Title Track Of New EP - Eternal Youth, Eternal Night

Emergent Los Angeles metal band Anubis are carving their own path by organically blending power and thrash metal together.

The hybrid metal band released their furious new EP Eternal Youth, Eternal Night, today, April 15th. To mark the occassion, vocalist / bassist Devin Reiche, guitarists Justin Escamilla and Eleazar Llerenas, and drummer Zed Amarin have issued a lyric video for the title track, "Eternal Youth, Eternal Night".

The EP was mixed and mastered by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound, who comments, “Eternal Youth, Eternal Night is a major step up in performance, songwriting, melodies, and technicalities from the previous release, Hurricane Of Hate. From intricately esoteric and tasteful drumming, elaborate bass tapping, combative guitar riffage, soaring leads, and a wide range of vocal octaves, Anubis has done it yet again with a melodic power metal triumph of a release.”

Anubis vocalist / bassist Devin Reiche crowns this EP as “a straight-up love letter to all things metal. It’s the most extensive, eclectic, and forward-thinking material to date. Now that each of us are involved in the writing process, the sky is the limit for what we’re capable of.”

Guitarist Justin Escamilla agrees, saying that “Eternal Youth, Eternal Night is the current lineup’s first step into the light showcasing each member’s unique style and voice.”

Tracklisting:

"I, Anachronism"

"Symbiotic Serenity"

"Eternal Youth, Eternal Night"

For further details, visit Anubis on Facebook.