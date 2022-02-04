ARCH ENEMY Premier Music Video For New Single "Handshake With Hell"

On July 29, extreme metal masters, Arch Enemy, will release their 11th studio album, Deceivers, via Century Media Records. For a preview of the record, the new single, "Handshake With Hell", can be streamed here.

The video for the song, directed by Patric Ullaeus, can be viewed below.

Michael Amott (guitars) comments: "Our new single/video 'Handshake With Hell' started off with some riffs and melodies that I thought might be suitable for each other, and when I showed the parts I had to Daniel (Erlandsson, drums), he also felt it had potential. We worked on a demo of it, developing it much further together, and once we had reached a point where we felt it was ready, we sent the instrumental version to Alissa over in Canada. She came back with this really cool approach to the vocals and lyrics that elevated the song even further. To me, it's a stand-out track on the new 'Deceivers' album, really showcasing what we are capable of as songwriters and performers in 2022 - it's definitely one of the new songs I'm dying to play live on tour!"

Alissa White-Gluz adds: "When Michael and Daniel showed me the instrumental they had cooked up, I got a ton of vocal ideas to complete the song. 'Handshake With Hell' has a classic heavy metal feel, and it felt like the right time to unleash some classic heavy metal vocals to match. I think the result is really interesting and catchy!"

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Pre-order the album here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

This spring, Arch Enemy and Behemoth will return to the states to co-headline The North American Siege 2022 tour with Napalm Death and Unto Others as special guests, before Arch Enemy appears at select summer festivals; the rescheduled European Siege 2022 tour (with Arch Enemy, Behemoth, Carcass, Unto Others) will kick off in the fall.

"Despite the obvious uncertainties everyone is currently facing in the world, we have got quite a few concerts booked for this year!" says Amott. "We're delighted to be returning to the live stage in North America this spring and hitting select European festivals in the summer, as well as a huge European tour at the end of 2022. It's time, let's do this!"

All dates and tickets can be found here.

Arch Enemy lineup:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Jeff Loomis - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

(Photo - Katja Kuhl)