ARCH ENEMY Release "In The Eye Of The Storm" Single; Music Video Streaming

On August 12, extreme metal masters, Arch Enemy, will unleash their 11th studio album, Deceivers, via Century Media Records. For a preview of the record, the new single, "In The Eye Of The Storm", is out now. A music video, directed by Mirko Witzki, can be viewed below.

Arch Enemy's founder and chief songwriter Michael Amott comments: "'In The Eye Of The Storm' is a song that was built around a hypnotizing riff and a groove that's just screaming out to be played live! Shooting the video in Berlin, Germany with, for us, new director Mirko Witzki was a super cool experience, and the result is nothing less than astonishing!"

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Roaring to life with "Handshake With Hell", Arch Enemy make it clear they are out for blood, and every track is a hit, from the moody "Poisoned Arrow" to the titanically anthemic "One Last Time". Sounding more energized than ever, the quintet is operating at the highest level, delivering a maelstrom of diamond-hard riffing wrapped around cinematic melodies, thunderous drumming and towering vocals. Arch Enemy has proved, yet again, that they are unstoppable.

Deceivers can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Sunset Over The Empire" video:

Arch Enemy lineup:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Jeff Loomis - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

(Photo - Katja Kuhl)