ARCHITECTS – For Those That Wish To Exist Lands At #1 On UK Charts

Architects have claimed the UK number 1 spot on the album charts, beating out competition from the likes of Maximo Park, Alice Cooper and Digga D.

The band are actually number 1 on (all UK):

The Official Album Chart

The Official Record Store Chart

The Official Download Albums Chart

The Official Vinyl Albums Chart

AND the Official Rock And Metal Albums Chart (their fifth number 1 on this chart)

Further making a mockery of the tired 'rock is dead' trope, and following the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, The Foo Fighters You Me At Six and last week’s number 1 artists, Mogwai at the top of the 2021 album charts, Architects victory is one not just for the band and their team, but most importantly for their incredible fan base that rallied around this chart charge.

“I cannot begin to tell you how much this means to us. Thank you to every single person who bought this record. We love you so much and we could not have done this without you. To have an album that connects this much, with what we’re talking about - trying and pushing for a better world - it’s unbelievable. As ever, everything we do is for Tom Searle, our brother.”

Sam Carter, Architects

Architects also announced a handful of very special, incredibly intimate shows for summer 2021. With two dates at Pryzm in Kingston (for Banquet Records) on August 6 and 7 (both sold out in 3 seconds) and dates in Liverpool (O2 Academy 2) and Leeds (Stylus) on the July 23 and 24 respectively going on sale and selling out in around 3 seconds. Their current single “Meteor” is now on the Radio 1 B-List (their highest placing so far), and the band were invited on to the Radio 1 Rock Show last weekend for a very special take over that can be listened to here.

Tracklisting:

"Do You Dream Of Armageddon?"

"Black Lungs"

"Giving Blood"

"Discourse Is Dead"

"Dead Butterflies"

"An Ordinary Extinction"

"Impermanence" ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)

"Flight Without Feathers"

"Little Wonder" ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)

"Animals"

"Libertine"

"Goliath" ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)

"Demi God"

"Meteor"

"Dying Is Absolutely Safe"

"Meteor":

"Dead Butterflies" video:

"Black Lungs" video:

"Animals" video:

Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.

(Photo - Ed Mason)