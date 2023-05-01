Are There Any Metal Bands in Eurovision 2023?

The upcoming 67th edition of the Eurovision song contest will feature one metal band out of the 37 entries. The band Voyager is a progressive metal band that will travel from Perth, Australia, to participate in the iconic music event.

On this page, we will take a quick look at Voyager and reveal some of the latest betting odds for which band is most likely to win this year.

Who is Voyager?

Voyager is an industry-award-winning band formed in Perth, Western Australia, in 1999. They are a progressive metal band, and some of the other genres they create music for are Metal, Heavy Metal, Power Metal, Levant Rap, and Dance/Electronic.

Their current record label is Season of the Mist, and the current members include:

Daniel Estrin

Simone Dow

Scott Kay

Ashley Doodkorte

Alex Canion

Past members have included Adam Lovkis (1999-2000), Mark Baker (1999-2000), Jennah Greaig (2001-2003), Emanuel Rudnicki (2000-2006), Geoff Callaghan (2000-2006), Melissa Fiocco (2003-2007), Mark De Vattimo (1999-2008), Chris Hanssen (2009-2011), and Mark Boeijen (2005-2011).

Throughout their time, Voyager have released a total of seven full-length studio albums, and their most recent album, Colours in the Sun, was released worldwide to relative success in November 2019.

When they represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision song contest, they will be performing a track called Promise, which was released on February 21st, 2023.

Which country is most likely to win the 2023 Eurovision song contest?

To find out which country will most likely win Eurovision 2023, the best thing to do would be to look at the Eurovision 2023 odds from today’s most trusted online bookmakers, such as Unibet.

The first semi-final is scheduled to take place in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, May 9th. The second semi-final will be held on Thursday, May 11th, and the Grand Final is set to take place on Saturday, May 13th.

A closer look at the odds

At the time of writing, you will see that Sweden are the bookies’ odds-on favourite band to win this year’s Eurovision song contest, ahead of second odds-on favourites Finland and third odds-on favourites Ukraine.

The latest odds are as follows:

Sweden – are currently priced, on average, at around 5/6 in UK fractional odds. This means that they have a 54.50% implied probability rate of winning. If you were to convert these 5/6 fractional odds in the European decimal odds format or the American/moneyline odds format, it’s the same as saying 1.83 or -120, respectively

Finland – are currently priced, on average, at around 10/3, with a 23.10% chance (implied probability rate) of winning, which is 4.33, or 333, depending on which odds format you prefer

Ukraine – are currently priced, on average, at around 7/1, with a 12.50% chance (implied probability rate) of winning, which is 8.00, or 700

Other countries that also stand a chance at winning are Norway, Czech Republic, Austria, Australia, Israel and France. Don’t forget that these odds can change at any time between now and the start of the contest.

You should also remember that no bets are ever guaranteed to return you a profit, even if they seem certain.

Fun facts about the Eurovision song contest

Eurovision is Europe’s biggest song contest, and since the first one took place in 1956, there have been 66 events hosted around Europe. The event is so popular that it’s broadcast on five different continents.

The most successful band to come from the Eurovision song contest are ABBA. After years of trying to enter, Australia finally took part in the contest for the first time in 2015. This year’s contest will get underway on television on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.