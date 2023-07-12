Argentina’s SOULKICK Feat. THERION Guitarist To Release Hide The End Album In August

Argentinian hard rock band Soulkick will release their second album Hide The End on August 6.

The lineup consists of Christian Vidal (Therion) in guitar, Charlie Giardina (former Eric Martin’s Band) in bass, Pablo Garrocho (former Eric Martin’s Band) in drums and Pablo Zuccalá in lead vocals.

Hide The End, was produced, mixed and mastered by one of Latin America’s top producers, Mario Altamirano (Tarja Turunen, Rata Blanca, ANIMAL).

The video of the first single, “On The Road” is now available.

Tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Times”

“Last Goodbye”

“On The Road”

“The Lighthouse”

“The Rope”

“Perfect Day”

“Reasons”

“Empty Face”

“Voices In The Night”

“Carved In Stone”

“Make Believe”

“On The Road” video: