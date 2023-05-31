ARMORED SAINT To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall Of Fame At The Whisky A Go Go

U.S. heavy metal giants Armored Saint will be Inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame during the Metal Hall of Fame Summer Showcase, at the Whisky A Go Go, July 13, 2023. The ceremony will feature 95.5 KLOS DJ Marci Wiser as host. Performances also include top local artists Sergio Michel, Deconstruct, surprise guest appearances, and an All-Star Jam. The event is sponsored by Rocavaka, The Vaka That Rocks!!

"Armored Saint have been delivering great metal for decades and we look forwarding to giving them a proper salute this summer, on their home turf of Southern California, at the Whisky A Go Go,” said Metal Hall of Fame Founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo." Marci Wiser commented, “Once they unleashed the crushing riff and vocals of ‘Can U Deliver’ in the ‘80s, I instantly knew they’d be hall of famers. I’m honored to host the event and I’ll have my horns way up.”

"We were honored and excited to be notified about the Armored Saint Metal Hall of Fame Induction. They have been rocking and kicking ass for 40 years. Cheers to all of their success," says J. Buttermark of FM Music Management.

As one of the leaders of the Los Angeles heavy metal scene, Armored Saint have amassed a worldwide audience and achieved success and critical acclaim through several albums, including March Of The Saint, Delirious Nomad, and Raising Fear. To date, the band has released eight studio albums, one EP, two live albums and one compilation album.

The Metal Hall of Fame is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The Annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Gala is held every January in C.A. As a 501(C)(3) Non-Profit organization, all proceeds from Metal Hall of Fame and D.A.D. events bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans.

The Metal Hall of Fame Voting Process is derived by fans of all genres of Hard Rock and Heavy Metal, along with the Metal Hall of Fame voting committee. Fans can cast their vote all year round for their favorite artists, bands, producers, and music industry executives via the Metal Hall of Fame website.

For more information, please contact info@themetalhalloffame.org, or call 973-263-0420.

Armored Saint are:

John Bush - vocals

Jeff Duncan - guitars

Phil Sandoval - guitars

Joey Vera - bass

Gonzo Sandoval - drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)