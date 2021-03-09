Armstrong MetalFest 2021 Cancelled; Western Canada's Largest Metal Festival To Return In 2022

The music industry thrives from the live engagement of artists and fans. In 2020 and still continuing into 2021, the world has witnessed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with businesses, events and general livelihoods being completely interrupted.

Following guidelines from British Columbia's provincial government, one of Western Canada's most beloved metal festivals, Armstrong MetalFest was forced to cancel their 2020 edition for what would have been their 12th consecutive year of bringing metal music to the Okanagan Valley in Armstrong, BC.

Hoping to present a 2021 event, West Metal Entertainment Society, the organizer of Armstrong MetalFest, sadly announce, as the COVID-19 pandemic still continues, and strict health rules on gatherings are still in place, they will be forced to cancel this year's three-day celebration of live heavy metal and camping that would have been hosted on July 16th and 17th.

AMF organizers comment: "Like many music fans, we were optimistic on 2021 being the year of live music coming back to stages, but we believe as we still must endure this pandemic, we will have to be patient for just a little bit longer. We're confident that 2022 will be the year that we will see fans and bands reunite at Armstrong MetalFest."

Ticket holders for AMF 2020 that were planning to use them for 2021 are asked to hold onto their tickets as they'll be honoured for the choice of attending one of the next three years of the festival through 2022-2024.

For more information, ticket holders can inquire by emailing info@armstrongmetalfest.ca.

Since 2009, West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest has not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands but brought in well-known, international acts to the quiet, little Canadian town of Armstrong, British Columbia.

Each year up to 700 metalheads from Canada and the USA descend into the picturesque Okanagan Valley and under the blistering sun they spend three days camping, taking in over 30 bands, participating in wrestling events, and scavenger hunts and catching up with their metal family.

The festival has seen such renowned headliners as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, and Beyond Creation as well as emerging artists from across North America. At the end of the revelry, the festival disappears without a trace, leaving the landscape as pristine as it has always been.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C., but gives bands opportunities to play different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.