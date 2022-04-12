ART GRIFFIN’S SOUND CHASER Release The Seven Ages Of Starlight; Guests Include Members Of STYX And SAGA

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser was assembled piece by piece over the course of several years to record the music of Art Griffin. First with guitarist Kelly Kereliuk, then with drummer Steve Negus (best known for his work with Canadian rock legends Saga) and finally with the addition of electric violinist Victoria Yeh.

Work began on what was to be the first album in 2012. Gradually as the musicians rounded out the lineup, the first album, Visions From The Present was completed. Released in 2016, the album comes adorned with a stunning Roger Dean cover. Roger also designed the AGSC logo.

Now, with the help of some special guest artists, Jamie Glaser (Jean-Luc Ponty Band), Todd Sucherman (Styx), Michael Sadler (Saga), Frank Wyatt (Happy The Man) and keyboardist Sarah Westbrook, along with the core four AGSC members, the second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight is now available.

The new album was written by Art from 2015 to 2017. Recorded primarily at his Artsounds Studio with the exception of the drums. Steve recorded his drums at his Blue Room Studio and when Todd Sucherman came on board to record two tracks, they were recorded at his studio in Texas. Most of the guitar and violin solos were recorded at Artsounds but after the Covid outbreak were recorded at the players residences and takes/retakes were done online. The album was mixed by Art Griffin with additional mixing done with Adam Fair at his Villa Sound Studio. The album was mastered by Phil Demetro at Lacquer Channel in Toronto, Canada.

Says Art, “AGSC III is already written and recording is underway. We are essentially a Recording Act but the possibility for a gig or two and the recording/filming of the same could potentially come to fruition. Video footage is always being posted on our FB page.”

Get the album here.