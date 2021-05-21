ARTABAN'S REDEMPTION Feat. Members Of FREEDOM CALL And VISION DIVINE Release "Shutting Down" Lyric Video

To mark the release of their Broken Puppets EP on May 21, Artaban's Redemption have released a lyric video for the song "Shutting Down". It can be viewed below.

Artaban's Redemption is a band created by Alvaro Weik (Unbound) at the end of 2020. It was a personal project created to put out some songs composed during that year. Aside from Alvaro, this project includes Roberto Cappa (Dark Moor) on drums, Francesco Ferraro (Freedom Call, Vexillum) on bass guitar, Elena Alonso (Lethargus) playing keyboards, and Ivan Giannini (Vision Divine, Derdian) providing vocals, creating a combo of renowned heavy metal musicians.

Broken Puppets is a power metal EP with elaborated melodies, orchestral elements, fast double bass drums and high-pitched vocals, that pay tribute to the classic albums released during the 90s by bands like Gamma Ray, Edguy, Helloween and Running Wild. The 5 songs on the EP tell a futuristic story where machines - provided with AI - rebel against the increasingly selfish humans that treat them as rubbish once they get old.