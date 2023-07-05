ARTIFAS Release “The Dark” Music Video; The Summer Meltdown Tour With SILVERTUNG Begins July 7

Hard rock band Artifas has released the official music video for single "The Dark." The single is from their full length record Reflections.

The band announced that they will be hitting the road with Silvertung this summer on The Summer Meltdown Tour. The tour kicks off on July 7 in Huntsville, AL at Shagnasty's.

An event page with all currently available information for each show can be found on the band's Facebook page. Find your city, RSVP to the appropriate event page(s), share the flyer with your friends, and let’s get ready to have your faces melted off.

Dates:

July

7 – Huntsville, AL – Shagnasty’s *Artifas only

8 – Sevierville, TN – The Gym

9 – Leitchfield, KY – The Red Bird

11 – Overland Park, KS – Vivo

12 – Council Bluffs, IA – Maloney’s

14 – Cadott, WI – Rockfest

16 – West Allis, WI – Rockstar Saloon

17 – Madison, WI – Crucible

18 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Otis’ Tailgators

20 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

21 – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs